ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Down 5%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.99. Approximately 1,022,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 14,051,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

ZIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.40 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.02.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after buying an additional 99,477 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

