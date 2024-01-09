iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $5,142,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,132,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,094,000 after acquiring an additional 41,083 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,981,000.

DGRO stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.81. 422,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,679. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $54.12.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

