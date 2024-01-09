Harbor Advisory Corp MA Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,135 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $34.55. 851,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,742. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.32. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

