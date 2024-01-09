ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 4%

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.29. 140,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,825,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.
ImmunityBio Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ImmunityBio Company Profile
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily