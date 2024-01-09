ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 4%

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.29. 140,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,825,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 13,557 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 19,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

