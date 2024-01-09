Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $10.91. 437,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,999,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Altimmune from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Altimmune Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

