MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Down 4.2%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.27. 26,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 926,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 74.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of MultiPlan by 381.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP now owns 841,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 666,646 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MultiPlan by 22.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,985,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,511 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter worth $835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

