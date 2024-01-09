OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.72

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 78057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OABI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OmniAb in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OmniAb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Get OmniAb alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OABI

OmniAb Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 million. OmniAb had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at OmniAb

In related news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,427,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,367,214.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OABI. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in OmniAb during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OmniAb during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OmniAb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.