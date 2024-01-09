Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.24. Approximately 349,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,413,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $639,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,317.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $111,793.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,555.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,317.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,070 shares of company stock worth $1,546,805 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,366,000 after purchasing an additional 376,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,915,000 after acquiring an additional 458,414 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after acquiring an additional 114,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,499,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,217,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,254,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,159,000 after acquiring an additional 100,459 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

