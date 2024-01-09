Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 32,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 859,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on Savara in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Savara Trading Down 4.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a current ratio of 18.98.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Savara news, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nevan C. Elam sold 93,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $442,000.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $105,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,843 shares of company stock valued at $884,741. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,544,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Savara by 128.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,590 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,347,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Articles

