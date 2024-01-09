Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $8.65 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $417,503.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,593 shares in the company, valued at $59,442,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $417,503.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,442,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $1,868,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 999,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,533,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,071 shares of company stock worth $86,358,300. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $590.70. 60,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,621. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $379.10 and a one year high of $647.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $563.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.