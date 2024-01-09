Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stake Boosted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $9,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Fortive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in Fortive by 369.7% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 26,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 20,852 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fortive by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,061,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,854,000 after acquiring an additional 156,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.15.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $71.75. The company had a trading volume of 165,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,720. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

