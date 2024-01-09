Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $9.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,518 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.12. 478,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,688. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.67. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.