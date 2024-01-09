Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $9.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2024

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,518 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.12. 478,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,688. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.67. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.