Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 354 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $11,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BX traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.65. 1,067,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,481,440. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.95 and its 200-day moving average is $106.39. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

