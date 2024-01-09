Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $38.54 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 881,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.4% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $38,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,472,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after buying an additional 74,399 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 23,884 shares during the last quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 59,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 492,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,541,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.15. 4,386,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,988,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.