Conning Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after buying an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in KLA by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,032,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $572,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $556.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $548.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.19. The company has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $597.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

