Sage Rhino Capital LLC Takes $239,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,580 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 4.5% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in GSK by 0.3% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 134,584 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 8.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 20.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 27,956 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK in the third quarter valued at $685,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.96. The company had a trading volume of 364,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,967. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.82.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. Research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,565.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

