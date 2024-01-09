Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $7.82 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $302,241,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,823.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after acquiring an additional 948,609 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $391.16. 71,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,193. The company’s 50-day moving average is $395.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.54. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.80 and a 12-month high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

