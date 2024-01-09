Grandview Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

PAVE stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.74. 693,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

