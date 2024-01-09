Grandview Asset Management LLC Takes Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.39. The company had a trading volume of 644,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,978. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

