River Oaks Capital LLC Has $5.19 Million Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

River Oaks Capital LLC decreased its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Old Second Bancorp comprises about 7.6% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,338,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,600,000 after buying an additional 21,443 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,966,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,817 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,821,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,171,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 92,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,690,000 after buying an additional 39,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of OSBC stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.24. 21,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,989. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $681.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.11. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $72.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

