River Oaks Capital LLC Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

River Oaks Capital LLC cut its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CVBF shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

CVB Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CVBF traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.48. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.52 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 212,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,358,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 469,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,440,111.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also

