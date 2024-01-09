Investors Buy Large Volume of Sarepta Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 17,118 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 185% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,003 call options.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $9.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.30. 1,671,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,213. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $159.89.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SRPT

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $111,921,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 92.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,175,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,051,000 after purchasing an additional 566,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,601,000 after purchasing an additional 518,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 58.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,097,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,219,000 after purchasing an additional 405,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.