Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 198,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 687,480 shares.The stock last traded at $26.10 and had previously closed at $25.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAGE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.33.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 5,779.62%. The business had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.