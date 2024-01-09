River Oaks Capital LLC Raises Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

River Oaks Capital LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the quarter. Columbia Banking System accounts for about 2.5% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 152.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 898.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth about $76,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.61. 421,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,254. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $739.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.90 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLB. UBS Group raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

