River Oaks Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

River Oaks Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,769 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,215 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SMBC stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,905. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average is $43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.98 million. Research analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.