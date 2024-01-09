Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 221,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 701,747 shares.The stock last traded at $5.17 and had previously closed at $5.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on WVE shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. SVB Leerink upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WVE

Wave Life Sciences Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $49.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.81 million. On average, analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wave Life Sciences

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,202,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,010,045. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wave Life Sciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 450.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 308,966 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 457.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.