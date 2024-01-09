Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Up 3.7%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 1,109,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,227,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PACB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 4.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.85.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.