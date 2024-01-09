Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Trading 2.5% Higher

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.89. 25,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 327,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVRO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.23.

The firm has a market cap of $751.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $19.89.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.22% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Nevro by 174.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nevro by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Nevro by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 63.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

