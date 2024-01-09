Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Acquired by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF makes up 1.6% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA owned 0.29% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 97,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 25,189 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,737,000 after buying an additional 13,031 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 286.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

IVOO traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,626. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $78.54 and a twelve month high of $95.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.61.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

