IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Up 3.5%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.48. Approximately 33,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 313,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IGMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $720.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.25.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12,873.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IGM Biosciences

In other news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 17,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $101,589.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,461.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $43,777.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,804.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 17,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $101,589.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,461.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $164,181 over the last three months. 56.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,653,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 275.0% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,615,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 415,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 16.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after purchasing an additional 376,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

See Also

