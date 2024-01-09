NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Up 2.7%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.68. 1,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 11,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

NWTN Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00.

Get NWTN alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NWTN

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,894,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in NWTN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of NWTN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NWTN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NWTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.