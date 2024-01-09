Harbor Advisory Corp MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 3.5% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $70,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.51. 712,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,641. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $64.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.58.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

