Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Up 3.2%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.33 and last traded at $60.03. 657,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,014,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.15.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CELH. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.33 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.33 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

Celsius Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 124.90 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.54 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 160.56% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $14,997,540.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,102 shares in the company, valued at $27,363,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Celsius news, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $196,704.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $14,997,540.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,363,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 339,465 shares of company stock worth $18,251,744. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth $224,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Celsius during the second quarter valued at $641,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 56.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 31.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 67,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Celsius during the second quarter valued at $1,412,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

