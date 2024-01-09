River Oaks Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

River Oaks Capital LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Webster Financial comprises about 4.7% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9,388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 305.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 337,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,781. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.34. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.42.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

