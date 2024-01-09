Verasity (VRA) One Day Volume Hits $18.60 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $55.90 million and $18.60 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000048 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 69.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.