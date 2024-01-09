Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0426 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $272.97 million and $8.65 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00075162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00026828 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00020593 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006674 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,409,224,967 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.