Beldex (BDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.25 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0442 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $261.15 million and $2.25 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,260.43 or 0.04819978 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00075162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00026828 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00020593 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00012324 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006674 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,351,992 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,611,992 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

