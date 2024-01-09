Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $24,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW traded up $3.20 on Tuesday, reaching $699.46. 259,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,107. The firm has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $671.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $602.51. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $374.37 and a fifty-two week high of $720.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

