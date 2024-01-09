Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,399 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $64,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,428 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,089,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,752 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,859,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,988,553. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average is $45.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

