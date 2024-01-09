Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after purchasing an additional 72,057 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 87.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 278,540 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

