Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,586 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.