Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 229.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter.

SHE stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.63. 421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,801. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 52-week low of $77.71 and a 52-week high of $95.43.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

