Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Decreases Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC cut its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5,879.2% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,086,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,879 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,000 after buying an additional 282,975 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 375,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,767,000 after buying an additional 265,842 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,756,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,646,000 after buying an additional 230,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 793,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after acquiring an additional 180,265 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of JHMM stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,435. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $49.09. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

