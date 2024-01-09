Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC decreased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 290,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,565 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 7.6% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after buying an additional 458,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,877,000 after purchasing an additional 827,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,432,000 after purchasing an additional 93,761 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,069,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,093,000 after purchasing an additional 136,891 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,039,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NULV traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $36.13. The company had a trading volume of 530,081 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average is $34.61.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

