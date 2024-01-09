Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,210.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,011,195. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

