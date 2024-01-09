Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Invests $252,000 in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter valued at $390,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $450,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:LCTU traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $52.54.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

