Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Has $242,000 Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $92.42.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.55. 203,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,328. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.34. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.