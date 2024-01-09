Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Sells 484 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,218,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,599 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,251.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,897,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,762 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Nasdaq by 173.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,738,000 after buying an additional 1,267,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $68,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.54. 344,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,918. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.87. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

