Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,202 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,678. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,678. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,331 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $166.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.49 and a 200-day moving average of $170.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

