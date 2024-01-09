Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Purchases 579 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,334,173,000 after buying an additional 196,238 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,285,246,000 after acquiring an additional 363,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,812,000 after acquiring an additional 371,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 3M by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE MMM traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $108.03. The stock had a trading volume of 329,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,836. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.73 and a 200-day moving average of $99.83. The company has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $129.90.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
